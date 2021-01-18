PPP’s Ameer Ali Shah secures unbeatable lead in Umerkot by-polls

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Ameer Ali Shah has secured an unbeatable lead in the Umerkot by-polls after unconfirmed and unverified results from 92 polling stations of the constituency showed that its candidate has got over 43,000 votes.

Although there are 12 candidates contesting the Umerkot seat, fierce competition is expected between the PPP’s Ameer Ali Shah and veteran politician and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

As per the unofficial and unverified results, the PPP candidate has secured 43,106 votes as compared to Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s 19,939 votes after a count at 92 polling stations in the PS-52 Umerkot constituency.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after PPP leader Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of a cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019.

The votes were cast in the Umerkot by-polls on a total of 128 polling stations as voting continued for the entire day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.