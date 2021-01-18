Pakistan
SHC summons LG secy over lack of anti-dog bite vaccinations
- Court adjourned the hearing until 28 January.
18 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday summoned secretary Local Government Sindh in a case pertaining to the lack of the anti-dog bite vaccinations at the government hospitals.
A SHC bench heard a petition against the unavailability of anti-dog vaccinations and the increasing number of dog bite cases in the Sindh province.
The SHC ordered the secretary to apprise the court about the availability of the anti-rabies vaccines.
The secretary has been directed to submit a detailed report regarding proceedings over the legislation related to neutering stray dogs in the province.
Later, the court adjourned the hearing until 28 January.
