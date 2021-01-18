ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Virus claims 23 lives, 560 new cases reported on Monday in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.
APP 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 23 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 560 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 149,782,while the total deaths were recorded as 4,432 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 352 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura,8 in Rawalpindi,3 in Jehlum,2 in Gujranwala,2 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Hafizabad,4 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,33 in Gujrat,43 in Faisalabad,9 in Jhang,1 in Layyah,17 in Chiniot,11 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali,4 in Bhakkar,20 in Multan,2 in Vehari,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 16 in Bahawalpur,4 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,713,722 tests for COVID-19 so far while 134,489 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,896 front line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

