Imran Khan forms committee over Broadsheet saga

  • The committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.
  • PM Imran said that the matter should be put before the masses in detail and all facts in the case before the London court should be made public.
BR Web Desk 18 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday formed a five-member committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses.

As per details, the committee would include Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

During the meeting, Imran Khan was given in-depth briefing on the issue by Adviser on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

PM Imran said that the matter should be put before the masses in detail and all facts in the case before the London court should be made public.

“The Broadsheet was investigating the 20-year-old assets,” he said adding that the accountability for the last 10 years is yet to be done.

He vowed that those who had transferred the looted money abroad from the country would not be spared.

Furthermore, Imran Khan lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for taking up the foreign funding issue and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first party that was established with the funds collected from the masses.

“We proudly say that our party is not funded by any mafia,” he said.

