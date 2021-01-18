ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,838 Decreased By ▼ -18.19 (-0.37%)
BR30 24,484 Decreased By ▼ -22.79 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,748 Decreased By ▼ -182.94 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -83.35 (-0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amid supply shortage Intl companies refuse to provide LNG to Pakistan

  • Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) advertised a tender on 28 November 2020, for procurement of two spot LNG cargoes to be delivered in February 2021.
Ali Ahmed Updated 18 Jan 2021

International suppliers of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has refused to supply gas to Pakistan in the month of February despite bidding.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) advertised a tender on 28 November 2020, for procurement of two spot LNG cargoes to be delivered in February 2021.

On 28 December 2020, bids were opened, the results were announced, and in accordance with the PPRA Rules, the award intimation was made 10 days later on 7 January 2021. The spot cargo in mid-February was awarded to SOCAR Trading UK Ltd. The second spot cargo, in the last week of February 2021, was awarded to the lowest bidder as per PPRA Rules, who conveyed inability to deliver as per its bid.

PLL approached the second and third lowest bidders within the bid validity period, all of whom regretted to deliver the cargo at the prices they had offered in their respective bids.

“This bid default of the suppliers is associated with the recent supply shortages leading to high price volatility in the spot market coupled with extra buying in North Asia. There is news in the market about numerous global companies defaulting on their bids, or even contracts in some cases, given the supply shortages and extremely volatile prices,” said PLL in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the suppliers who have regretted to supply after bidding in the PLL tender include state-run entities and major international LNG traders.

PLL said that it is taking all measures available under law and PLL’s tender process, including forfeiture of bid bonds, against the bidder(s) who failed to supply cargo as per their bids.

February being a low demand month, Pakistan has imported 7.75 cargoes in the month of February, on average, in the last four years. At this time, a total of 8 cargoes are secured.

PLL is working with the respective users to reconfirm demand at the current prices and is exploring alternatives if demand for an additional cargo in February is reconfirmed. PLL had already advertised unused capacity in its terminal for February 2021 and private sector may bring in additional LNG, which would be additional.

Pakistan LNG socar Pakistan LNG Limited LNG SUPPLY

Amid supply shortage Intl companies refuse to provide LNG to Pakistan

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters