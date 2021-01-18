ANL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
Jan 18, 2021
Taiwan Dec export orders seen climbing for 10th straight month

  • The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to rise 27% from a year-ago period. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 9.5% to as high as 36%.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's export orders likely rose in December for a 10th straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that forced millions around the world to stay home.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to rise 27% from a year-ago period. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 9.5% to as high as 36%.

Taiwan usually sees strong electronics orders in the third and fourth quarters, ahead of the year-end holiday season when vendors launch smartphone models.

Orders in November jumped 29.7% from a year earlier, and at the quickest pace in a decade, boosted by ongoing strong global demand for the island's technology products.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Taiwan coronavirus case Taiwan's exports GDP growth

