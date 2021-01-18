ANL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
ASC 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 92.49 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.49%)
BOP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 112.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.62%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1%)
FCCL 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.21%)
HASCOL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUBC 85.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
JSCL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.1%)
KAPCO 40.76 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6.17%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
POWER 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.3%)
PPL 96.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.87%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.25%)
PTC 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.08%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 13.02 (0.27%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 169.37 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,995 Increased By ▲ 64.23 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,132 Increased By ▲ 22.4 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slips on profit-taking, chip shares fall

  • Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 5.5% and J. Front Retailing fell 3.9%.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stock prices slid on Monday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as semiconductor-related shares following the market's rapid ascent to a three-decade high earlier this month.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.83% to 28,282.74, slipping further from its 30-year peak of 28,979 touched last week. Still, it was up 3.06% so far this month. The broader Topix lost 0.49% to 1,847.47.

"The market's rally over the last month has been so fast that many people are feeling that there's a bit of over-heating here," said Takeo Kamai, head of execution services at CLSA.

Investors booked profits on shares that rallied on hopes of big stimulus spending by the incoming Biden Administration in the United States.

Semi-conductor shares succumbed to profit-taking also after a Reuters report that the Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licences to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm.

Tokyo Electron fell 1.1% while Advantest lost 1.8% and Screen Holdings shed 0.4%.

Camera maker Nikon dropped 6.1% after having rallied more than 20% earlier this month.

Department store operators also slumped on fears about longer social-distancing restrictions as the country struggled to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings lost 5.5% and J. Front Retailing fell 3.9%.

Nidec bucked the overall trend to gain 4.4% as investors bet on its strength in motors for electric vehicles.

The market showed a muted response to a raft of Chinese economic data.

tokyo stock Hong Kong rose Japanese stock prices Nikkei average

Nikkei slips on profit-taking, chip shares fall

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

PD unlikely to support smart metering system

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters