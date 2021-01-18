Markets
China sells 3,939,732 tonnes of wheat from reserves
18 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China sold 3,939,732 tonnes of wheat, or 99.74% of the total offer at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.
The average selling price was 2,504 yuan ($386.27) per tonne, the trade centre said.
