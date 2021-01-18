Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi government and Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Imran said: "Now India's own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford."

He said Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot. Yet, Modi govt continues to turn India into a rogue state.

He maintained that Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against Pakistan all stand exposed.

"In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains," he stated. The premier said, "I want to reiterate that my govt will continue to expose India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi govt's fascism. Int community must stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi govt's brinkmanship pushes our region into a conflict it cannot control."

The prime minister's statement comes in wake of the leaked WhatsApp messages of Indian anchor Arnab Goswami over the Pulwama attack and other Indian-orchestrated incidents against Pakistan.

The screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the arrested former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta which are making rounds on social media, Indian Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami had prior information about the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the revocation of Article 370, which stripped off the special status granted to Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The WhatsApp chats running over 1000 pages are part of the 3600-page supplementary charge sheet that the Mumbai police filed earlier this week.

The messages discuss the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 soldiers were killed, with Goswami rejoicing and writing to Dasgupta how the attack has helped his channel. 'This attack we have won like crazy,' he wrote to Dasgupta.

Another chat also reveals that Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by Indian warplanes early on February 26, 2019. The message dated February 23, shows Goswami telling Dasgupta how 'something big' is soon going to happen.

When Dasgupta asks if it is 'Dawood', Goswami replies, "No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time." Dasgupta replies how it is 'good for big man in this season' and 'he will sweep polls then'.

When Dasgupta inquires if it will be a strike or something bigger, Goswami writes, "Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used."