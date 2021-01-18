ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Arts Council holds live musical performance

APP 18 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Young talent of the nation entertained the audience with the energetic performances in the first programme of “Sound Spirit (Crescendo)” a series of live musical performances presented by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, powered by ACMA- Arts Council Music Academy here.

Addressing the audience President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, “Our youth doesn’t get a platform where they can perform or showcase their talents," said a news release on Sunday.

Ahmed Shah said purpose of initiating this series “Sound Spirit” was aimed to create an opportunity for the music community to not only enhances their professional skills but also to create an opportunity for collaboration.

“We have been working really hard to bring the best out in the music”, he added.

A large number of people were gathered at the Arts Council to enjoy first performance of Sound Spirit “Crescendo”.

Along with the ACMA students, some of the most recognized names of the music industry including Natasha Baig, Shallum Xavier, Aziz Kazi, Russel D’Souza, and Auj- the Band performed on the occasion.

The event was concluded with the special performance of the director of music academy Adnan Afaq, faculty members, and ACMA students.

