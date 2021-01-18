ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Illegal petrol pumps sealed in Hyderabad

APP 18 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Collector Customs Hyderabad has claimed that some 105 illegally operating petrol pumps in several districts of Hyderabad have been sealed. Addressing a press conference here Sunday at his office, he told that the Customs Hyderabad region had taken action across Sindh excluding Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

According to him, the district administrations of Tharparkar and Umerkot sought time for collaborating in action against such petrol pumps because of their preoccupation with arrangements for the January 18 by-elections in the 2 districts.

The Collector informed that they had also seized diesel and petrol worth Rs 40 million in a recent raid.

He also apprised that a gang of smugglers based in Mirpurkhas who smuggled banned Indian items and sold them in the local market had also been apprehended in a raid in Mirpurkhas industrial zone the other day.

In a similar raid in Kashmore-Kandhkot district the smuggled items worth Rs100 million were also seized, he added.

The official said the majority of the smuggled items were entering Sindh from the route of Balochistan. He claimed that after the crackdown against the illegal sale of diesel the sale of Pakistan State Oil company’s fuel stations in Sukkur region increased by 60 percent.

petrol petrol pumps Pakistan State Oil

Illegal petrol pumps sealed in Hyderabad

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

PD unlikely to support smart metering system

Nations failing to fund climate adaptation: UN

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges

Opposition parties accused of intimidating ECP

Covid-19: Consulate in Dubai helps 61,000 expats to return home

Stranded passengers return from Malaysia

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitol buildings

Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

Summary for sugar import being moved to ECC: Hammad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.