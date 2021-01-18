ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 18, 2021
Sports

Ndombele sparkles as Spurs move back into title race

AFP 18 Jan 2021

SHEFFIELD: Tottenham climbed back into the Premier League title race as Tanguy Ndombele's stunning strike sealed a 3-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday. Jose Mourinho's side took an early lead through a rare goal from Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier.

Harry Kane's 19th goal of the season - the England captain's fourth in his last six games - increased Tottenham's advantage before half-time. David McGoldrick got one back for United in the second half, but Ndombele's sublime lob wrapped up the points at Bramall Lane.

The wonder-goal was the latest sign of Ndombele turning his Tottenham career around. The 24-year-old's fine form is a stark contrast to his struggles in his first season after arriving from Lyon, with Mourinho admitting the player had to change his mindset to get back on track.

Earlier Mason Mount put Chelsea back on track with the late winner that sealed a vital 1-0 victory at 10-man Fulham, while Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Southampton. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was under pressure after just one win and four defeats in their previous six matches that saw the Blues kick-off at Craven Cottage down in 10th.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Leicester on Tuesday with the Foxes enjoying another successful season under Brendan Rodgers. At the bottom of the table, Sam Allardyce got his first victory as West Bromwich Albion boss in a 3-2 Black Country derby win over Wolves at Molineux. Brighton also boosted their survival bid with a 1-0 win at Leeds.

