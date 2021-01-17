None of PDM claims turned into reality: Dr. Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly failed and none of its false claims turned into reality.

Talking to media at Lahore Press Club, she said that PDM's alliance would be exposed in Senate elections.

Despite being in political alliance Nawaz Sharif speech was not allowed in the public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and PPP had disassociated itself from the Maulana Fazal ur Rehman long March towards Rawalpindi, she added.

She further said that PML-N had three different narratives one for public, second for courts and third for people.

SACM while commenting on showering of petals by PML-N workers on the vehicle of Shehbaz Sharif, she said that glorifying accused was ridiculous and illogical.

Dr. Firdous said that unfortunately those who claim themselves as leader had looted public money.