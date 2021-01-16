ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

  • So far, 472,099 people have recovered from the virus.
  • 2,432 people also tested positive for the virus.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Jan 2021

The total number of people to recover from coronavirus jumped to 472,099 on Saturday after 2,793 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 42,422 tests were conducted across the country taking the total number of tests to 7,326,431. Out of these, 2,432 came out positive, taking the tally to 516,770.

Sindh reported 1,443 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, Punjab 535 new cases and 17 deaths, Balochistan 22 infections and one death, while KP confirmed 277 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 139 cases and 1 death, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 16 cases and 1 fatality. Gilgit Baltistan has not reported a single case for the past four days. It has also reported no death from coronavirus since December 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to reopen schools from January 18. In the first phase classes from 9 to 12 will begin. Classes from 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25. Higher education institutions; universities and colleges will also reopen from February 1.

