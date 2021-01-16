ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling falls but set for weekly gain

Reuters 16 Jan 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell on Friday, taking a hit from a deteriorating global risk backdrop, though data showing Britain’s November lockdown was less damaging for the economy than expected kept a floor under the currency. Sterling was still on track for its best week against the euro since early April. It headed for a weekly gain versus the dollar too as markets pushed back expectations of negative interest rates in Britain, which has kicked off a speedy vaccination drive.

Earlier, the pound touched an almost two-month high against the euro, after data showed Britain’s economy shrank 2.6% in November, a smaller decline than most analysts expected. But an apparent worsening in global economic recovery prospects due to lockdowns boosted the dollar. By 1500 GMT, the pound had edged 0.2% lower to 89.00 pence against the euro, after trading earlier at 88.66 pence, its highest since Nov. 11.

Sterling was “performing well against the euro given the better-than-expected GDP data this morning,” said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. The subsequent slide came as “risk aversion is setting in” on the back of dollar strength, Jones added.

Against the greenback, sterling slipped 0.7% to $1.3594, touching a three-day low and moving away from the 20-month high of $1.3712 touched in the previous session.

Following the completion of a Brexit trade deal in December, investors have turned their attention to Britain’s economy and its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Sterling falls but set for weekly gain

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.