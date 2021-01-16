ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 15, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report Updated 16 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 15, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1850
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1900
Indus                              1900
Bajwa                              1890
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2000
United                             1900
Abdullah Textile                   1920
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              1980
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2120
Suriya Tex                         2110
United                             1970
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2120
Nadeem Textile                     2100
Indus Dyeing                       2120
Abdullah Textile                   1980
Lucky Cotton                       1980
22/1.
Bajwa                              2120
United                             2050
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2180
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2270
Amin Text                          2250
Shadman Cotton                     2240
Diamond Int'l                      2250
Lucky Cotton                       2110
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2320
Al-Karam                           2350
Jubilee Spinning                   2250
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2320
Lucky Cotton                       2240
Diamond Intl                       2280
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2250
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2700
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           2900
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2150
Amin                               2150
Indus Dyeing                       2200
Bajwa                              2180
Nadeem Textile                     2120
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2900
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2150
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2300
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3000
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            169.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         139.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           126.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            136.00
Rupali                           134.00
100/36/0
Imported                         138.00
Local                            122.00
100/48/INT
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           124.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         134.00
Local                            115.00
Rupali                           113.00
300/96/0
Imported                         119.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         125.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           107.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         126.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            122.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         152.00
Local                            136.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         152.00
Local                            134.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         118.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         116.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    148.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     152.00
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        158.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        162.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               171.00
A. A. Cotton                     171.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     162.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     183.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    195.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    209.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 186.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               188.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                225.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           200.00
Prima                            200.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                205.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           185.00
Local                            175.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           190.00
Local                            180.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           159.00
A. A. Cotton                     156.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     163.00
IFL                              161.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       161.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            164.00
IFL (52 48)                      165.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    172.00
Zainab (Combed)                  173.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            180.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 183.00
Zainab (Combed)                  184.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      178.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          196.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  195.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            190.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 206.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            217.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           219.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             170.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             187.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       189.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  188.00
I.C.I. Bright                    190.00
Rupali 1.D                       189.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  188.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               188.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      189.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             190.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          190.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                300.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                300.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 290.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      295.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               350.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              350.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 14.01.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

