ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Growers seeks export of tomato, onion

  • Talpur said instead of helping the farmers recover the losses they had suffered previous year, the government’s policies were causing them more harm.
APP 15 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a lobbying group of the province’s farmers, has called for a ban on import of tomatoes and onion from Iran and Afghanistan while allowing exports of the same crop.

The SAB organized a protest demonstration in this regard here on Friday in which the farmers decried that they were suffering immense financial losses due to the ongoing imports.

Mir Zafrullah Talpur reiterated that Sindh was producing bumper crops of tomato and onion which were sufficient to meet not only the country’s need but could also be exported.

He lamented that the ongoing imports had led to a drop in the prices of the 2 crops, leaving the farmers unable to recover even the cost of cultivation of those crops.

According to him, the districts of Mirpurkhas division in Sindh had been producing bumper crops of tomato and onion.

He reminded that the same districts suffered colossal financial losses during extremely heavy monsoon rains in 2020, which devastated hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

Talpur said instead of helping the farmers recover the losses they had suffered previous year, the government’s policies were causing them more harm.

Nawab Zubair Talpur said a farmer on average spends Rs. 75,000 per acre of tomato crop. But, he added, per acre earning from the sale of the same crop was not even closer to the cost.

The other representatives of the farmers also expressed their views on the occasion.

imports Farmers onion government’s policies Mir Zafrullah Talpur Sindh Abadgar Ittehad tomatoes

Growers seeks export of tomato, onion

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 days

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters