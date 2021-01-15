ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Pakistan

Gwadar Port, CPEC to promote regional connectivity, benefit Afghanistan, CARs: President

  • The president said the Gwadar Port would help make Pakistan the hub of transit trade in the region.
APP 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said with the promotion of regional connectivity due to Gwadar Deep Seaport, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit the regional countries, especially Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the development activities at Gwadar Port.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwa were in attendance.

The president said the Gwadar Port would help make Pakistan the hub of transit trade in the region.

Besides creating ample employment opportunities, its completion would also bring about socio-economic prosperity for the people of Balochistan, he added.

