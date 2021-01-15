Markets
Asia's Q4 cocoa grind falls 4.2% to 217,546 T
- Quarter on quarter, the cocoa grind rose 7.3%, it said.
15 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Asia's fourth-quarter cocoa grind fell 4.2% from a year earlier to 217,546 tonnes, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA) showed on Friday.
Quarter on quarter, the cocoa grind rose 7.3%, it said.
For 2020, the cocoa grind fell 5.3% to 830,241 tonnes from 876,331 tonnes a year earlier, it said.
The CAA groups together cocoa grinders in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.
