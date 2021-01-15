North America cocoa grind up 6.95% from year earlier

NEW YORK: North American cocoa grindings rose in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 118,043 tonnes, up 6.95% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

NCA said a total of 17 plants in the region reported cocoa grindings data for the quarter, a similar number as the one seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.