ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.61%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.23%)
PPL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
TRG 97.18 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.51 (0.24%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 146.86 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 109.95 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,197 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia parliament drops controversial plan to revise central bank act

  • The financial bill that lawmakers will deliberate on in 2021 was one drafted by some members of parliament's financial committee alongside the government and submitted for review in November.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: The Indonesian parliament's legislative committee (Baleg) has shelved a plan to revise the act covering the central bank and lawmakers will instead debate an alternative bill on the financial sector, its chairman said late on Thursday.

The plan to revise the 1999 law had raised concerns about undermining Bank Indonesia's (BI) independence and potentially prolonging debt monetisation, which BI undertook last year to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan had been taken off parliament's 2021 list of priority legislation in a meeting on Thursday night, according to Baleg chairman Supratman Andi Agtas.

In December, Supratman told Reuters the majority of parties in Baleg had already voted for the plan to be dropped.

The financial bill that lawmakers will deliberate on in 2021 was one drafted by some members of parliament's financial committee alongside the government and submitted for review in November.

The bill also has provisions to revise some of BI's role, such as expanding its mandate to include economic growth and allowing fiscal deficit financing under certain conditions, but explicitly states that policymaking will remain independent.

Baleg's decision must be approved in a parliamentary plenary session, but its endorsement is usually passed.

indonesia Indonesian parliament's legislative committee Supratman Andi Agtas. Baleg chairman policymaking

Indonesia parliament drops controversial plan to revise central bank act

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters