ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.47%)
FCCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.53%)
FFL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
JSCL 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.03%)
MLCF 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
PPL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.41 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.32%)
UNITY 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 148.94 (0.61%)
KSE100 46,081 Increased By ▲ 91.39 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,190 Increased By ▲ 12.71 (0.07%)
Jan 15, 2021
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • There were no new deaths reported and 34 of the new cases were imported from abroad.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total infections to 11,450.

There were no new deaths reported and 34 of the new cases were imported from abroad or found in quarantine, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 69 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

