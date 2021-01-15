World
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
- There were no new deaths reported and 34 of the new cases were imported from abroad.
15 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total infections to 11,450.
There were no new deaths reported and 34 of the new cases were imported from abroad or found in quarantine, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 69 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
