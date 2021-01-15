Hafeez for greater transparency in NGMS auction process

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday underlined transparency in the entire auction process of next generation mobile services (NGMS) spectrum as the advisory committee was informed that the sale of available spectrum would be done within the current fiscal year.

A meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of next generation mobile services spectrum in Pakistan presided over by the finance minister was briefed by the chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the latest developments in the sale of available spectrum on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman PTA Major General (retired) Aamir Azeem Bajwa, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board, and officials The Committee was told that the hiring process for the consultants was completed in December 2020 as per procedure and newly-hired consultants are on board for the sale of available spectrum within the current financial year.

The finance minister stated that sale of maximum possible spectrum will contribute towards overall economic growth through digitalisation and improve the quality of broadband services in Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the consultants to follow a proactive approach and meet the given deadlines.

He also emphasised that the time is of the essence in the release of the NGMS Spectrum and the whole process of auction must be transparent for strengthening and expanding communications/IT services across the country.

The next follow-up meeting of the Advisory Committee is expected to take place in March, 2021.

