ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Hafeez for greater transparency in NGMS auction process

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday underlined transparency in the entire auction process of next generation mobile services (NGMS) spectrum as the advisory committee was informed that the sale of available spectrum would be done within the current fiscal year.

A meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of next generation mobile services spectrum in Pakistan presided over by the finance minister was briefed by the chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the latest developments in the sale of available spectrum on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman PTA Major General (retired) Aamir Azeem Bajwa, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board, and officials The Committee was told that the hiring process for the consultants was completed in December 2020 as per procedure and newly-hired consultants are on board for the sale of available spectrum within the current financial year.

The finance minister stated that sale of maximum possible spectrum will contribute towards overall economic growth through digitalisation and improve the quality of broadband services in Pakistan.

The finance minister asked the consultants to follow a proactive approach and meet the given deadlines.

He also emphasised that the time is of the essence in the release of the NGMS Spectrum and the whole process of auction must be transparent for strengthening and expanding communications/IT services across the country.

The next follow-up meeting of the Advisory Committee is expected to take place in March, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hafeez for greater transparency in NGMS auction process

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

PSM revival: Privatisation Division to float EOIs in March

Govt says ready to deal with PDM challenge

ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

Virus investigation: WHO team arrives in Wuhan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.