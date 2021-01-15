ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Most Gulf shares ease, but weekly gains intact

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates share indexes weakened on Thursday on lower oil prices but still held on to weekly gains, while Qatari and Egyptian stocks finished the week on a high.

Oil prices dipped as bullish signals from Chinese import data and US crude oil stocks draws were outweighed by surging coronavirus cases in Europe and new lockdowns in China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged down 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco easing 0.4% each. The index gained 1.9% on the week.

Saudi Arabian inflation rose to 3.4% in 2020, lifted by the tripling of value-added tax last year as the kingdom sought to boost state revenues hit by the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.

Property stocks weighed on Dubai’s main index with the benchmark dropping for the first time this week, by 0.7%.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was the worst performer, slipping 1.5%, while Damac Properties and Emaar Malls lost 3.4% and 1%, respectively.

The index, however, posted its second successive weekly gain with a rise of almost 3.0%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark lost 0.5%, also its first blip during the week and only the second time it has slipped out of the 10 trading days in the new year. It was up nearly 2% on the week.

The country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank fell 0.4% on Thursday, while telecoms major Etisalat was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the main index firmed 0.4%, supported by a 4.3% gain in Qatar Industries and 0.9% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank. It was also up around 2% on the week.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index added 0.6%, mainly driven by a 5.7% rise in tobacco firm Eastern Co, for a weekly gain of 4.6%.

