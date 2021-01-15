First Virtual Texpo-2021: TDAP to hold orientation session with companies

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi arranged an orientation session with leading textile companies of Pakistan and sponsors of the first Virtual Texpo scheduled to be held from 1st to 5th February, 2021. Introductory session was attended by representatives of Gul Ahmed Textile Ltd (Platinum category sponsor), Interloop Textile Mills Ltd (Gold category sponsor), ChenOne Ltd, Soorty Enterprises and Masood Textile Ltd (Silver categories sponsor).—PR

