Sarwar says corruption weakens national institutions

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that corruption has weakened national institutions and destroyed the county's economy.

"The government will not compromise on merit and transparency, he said while talking to media at the inauguration of the Telemedicine Helpline on Thursday. The governor said that in the past, institutions were destroyed due to political interference and corruption but the incumbent government believed on merit and transparency. The government was committed to rid Pakistan of the scourge of corruption and to ensure a system of punishment and reward in the country, he added.

Sarwar said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has distributed Rs 177 billion during corona virus pandemic among the poor families without any discrimination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021