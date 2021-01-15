ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to open schools, colleges on 18th

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Despite serious concerns of the health department, the Punjab government has decided to open schools and colleges across the province from January 18. The decision was taken in a meeting of the cabinet committee on anti-corona here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Minister for Law Raja Basharat.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Special Assistant to CM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Education Murad Ras, Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, the chief secretary, secretary primary health, secretary specialized health and secretaries of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion .

Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that schools and colleges will be opened from January 18. However, the health department expressed grave concerns that the ratio of the epidemic may increase if SOPs not fully implemented in educational institutions. So, it was decided that a review meeting would be held on February 8 after opening of the intuitions.

Briefing on the pandemic, the secretary of primary health told that the number of corona patients had increased since last week. The secretary further said that the average rate in Lahore remained 10 percent, in Rawalpindi 7 percent and in Faisalabad it was observed 5% during the last month.

Raja Basharat said the recommendations of education and health departments would be sent to the federal government for further considerations. He said if schools, colleges, markets, bazaars and marriage halls are open then everyone should follow SOPs. The law minister directed the information department and the health department to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns against corona in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the 61st meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The committee reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and the security for South African cricket team. Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to the South African cricket team everywhere in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab govt to open schools, colleges on 18th

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

PSM revival: Privatisation Division to float EOIs in March

Govt says ready to deal with PDM challenge

ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

Virus investigation: WHO team arrives in Wuhan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.