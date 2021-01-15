Punjab govt to open schools, colleges on 18th

LAHORE: Despite serious concerns of the health department, the Punjab government has decided to open schools and colleges across the province from January 18. The decision was taken in a meeting of the cabinet committee on anti-corona here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Minister for Law Raja Basharat.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Special Assistant to CM for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Education Murad Ras, Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, the chief secretary, secretary primary health, secretary specialized health and secretaries of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion .

Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that schools and colleges will be opened from January 18. However, the health department expressed grave concerns that the ratio of the epidemic may increase if SOPs not fully implemented in educational institutions. So, it was decided that a review meeting would be held on February 8 after opening of the intuitions.

Briefing on the pandemic, the secretary of primary health told that the number of corona patients had increased since last week. The secretary further said that the average rate in Lahore remained 10 percent, in Rawalpindi 7 percent and in Faisalabad it was observed 5% during the last month.

Raja Basharat said the recommendations of education and health departments would be sent to the federal government for further considerations. He said if schools, colleges, markets, bazaars and marriage halls are open then everyone should follow SOPs. The law minister directed the information department and the health department to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns against corona in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the 61st meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The committee reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and the security for South African cricket team. Raja Basharat directed the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to the South African cricket team everywhere in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021