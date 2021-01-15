ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton gains on robust export sales data, dollar dips

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Thursday, hovering near an over two-year high scaled in the last session, on an upbeat weekly export sales report and a slight dip in the dollar.

The cotton contract for March rose 0.39 cent, or 0.5%, to 81.31 cents per lb by 12:37 p.m. EST (1737 GMT).

"We had a very good export sales report indicating that demand is still there and business is going on," said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton.

The US Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report showed net sales of 326,000 running bales for 2020/2021, up 113% from the previous week and 2% from the prior four-week average.

"The dollar index is a little bit lower than what it was on Wednesday and we're seeing some strengthening in the Brazilian real too, which helps US crops be more competitive," Nunn said.

The US dollar fell 0.1% against key rivals, making greenback-denominated cotton less expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Total futures market volume fell by 20,509 to 16,657 lots. Market participants also took stock of an announcement from the Trump administration about an import ban on all cotton and tomato products from western China's Xinjiang region on Wednesday, over allegations that they are made with forced labour from detained Uighur Muslims.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Jan. 12 totalled 68,631 480-lb bales, lower than 68,681 in the previous session.

Cotton gains on robust export sales data, dollar dips

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

PSM revival: Privatisation Division to float EOIs in March

Govt says ready to deal with PDM challenge

ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

Virus investigation: WHO team arrives in Wuhan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.