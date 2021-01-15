ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Gold down in Europe

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

LONDON: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the dollar steadied and US Treasury yields held near 10-month highs, with markets waiting for President-elect Joe Biden to reveal details of his stimulus plan.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,840.40 per ounce by 1232 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,841.60.

"Gold is consolidating a bit. It is being pressured by rallying Treasury yields and (the) dollar, that has strengthened over a couple of sessions," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

Optimism over a report that Biden could launch a $2 trillion aid package for coronavirus relief pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury yields towards a 10-month high. "A Democrat dominated Senate has led to the belief that fiscal stimulus is now easily on the plate, which will not only boost the economy but give the Fed a reason to increase interest rates," Fu said.

Investors are focused on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's participation in a virtual event, due at 1730 GMT, for further clues on US monetary policy.

The Fed said on Wednesday that the US economy was gaining pace modestly, although rising coronavirus cases kept a lid on optimism.

"Right now gold has a strong support at $1,820 and that is because the expected stimulus package will increase the inflation rate," said Ravindra Rao, vice president, commodities at Kotak Securities.

"But most investors see the Fed dovish at least for the next one year, which is expected to pull down real rates further, keeping gold supported."

Non-yielding bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation likely to result from large stimulus measures. In other metals, silver gained 0.4% to $25.23 an ounce. Platinum climbed 1.4% to $1,109.42 per ounce, while palladium was steady at $2,385.36.

