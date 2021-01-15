CBOT soyabean futures fall

CHICAGO: US soyabean futures fell on Wednesday on a round of profit taking after hitting their highest in 6-1/2 years during the overnight trading session.

Weakness in the cash market added pressure to soyabean futures.

Declines were kept in check by strong export prospects and tight global supplies.

Soyameal and soyaoil futures also fell after rising in the overnight trading session.

Private exporters reported the sale of 464,300 tonnes of soyabeans to unknown destinations, the US Agriculture Department said on Wednesday morning. It was the largest daily soyabean sale since June.

Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday to show that weekly export sales of soyabeans were in a range between 400,000 and 1.2 million tonnes. A week ago, soyabean export sales totaled just 116,764 tonnes.