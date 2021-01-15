ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan

PM working to build corruption-free Pakistan: CM

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Terming corruption as a lingering tragedy, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the corrupt are transgressors of the nation and corruption polluted national politics as resources were mercilessly thieved.

"It is cruel to treat politics as a means of earning because the whole society is devastated due to the bad effects of corruption," he added.

In a statement, the CM asserted that PM Imran Khan is strenuously working to build a corruption-free Pakistan and the nation is firmly standing with their leader.

Talking to provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, the CM directed to take every step to remove garbage. He directed that dysfunctional machinery should be rectified and brought to roads for cleaning purposes. He further directed that government officials and LWMC to join hands to remove garbage and special attention be paid to cleaning of the walled city, poor localities and posh areas. The roads should be scrubbed with mechanical sweepers and zero-waste operation to be completed as soon as possible, the CM added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the CM that 85 percent garbage has been removed by utilizing 40 percent machinery and 6300 tons of solid waste will be removed by Friday. The LWMC staff is actively engaged in the cleanliness of the city and I also remain available in the field till night. 40 main roads will be cleansed by mechanical sweepers, he added.

The CM also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three sepoys during an operation against terrorist's hideouts in North Waziristan and extended sympathies to the heirs of sepoy Zia-ul-Islam, Lance Naik Abbas Khan and Azaib Ahmed.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and the nation salutes their bravery. They have sacrificed for maintaining peace in the country and the martyred sons are the heroes of the whole nation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

