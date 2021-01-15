PSM's control: Sindh cabinet body to bring resolution in Sindh PA

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Steel Mill has decided to bring resolution in Sindh Assembly seeking control of Sindh government on PSM and thwarting the 'ill intention' of the federal government for rendering thousands of workers jobless.

The decision came Thursday in the first consultation meeting of the sub-committee with trade union leaders and steel mill workers action committee held in the Committee Room of Sindh assembly.

Provincial Minister for Information & Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Law Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi, Secretary Labor Rashid Solangi, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Leghari, Labor Leader Karamat Ali, Habib Junaidi and Steel Mill Action Committee leaders attended the meeting.

It was also decided that Steel Mill Action Committee will present its recommendations and proposals on the issue in the next meeting of the committee to be held after two days so that the suggestions of trade union leaders could be incorporated in the letter that would be sent to federal government.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani stated that Sindh government has decided to write a letter to the federation on the Steel Mill issue. The letter is being drafted by Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab. The workers of Steel Mill are well versed with the issues of the mill and their suggestion would be helpful in presenting the strong case in front of federal government.

Shah added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed to seek consultation from the workers on the issue and implement the same in letter and spirit.

The Provincial Ministers advised that peaceful protest was fundamental right of workers, but don't do anything that would haunt your cause and provide opportunity to miscreant.

