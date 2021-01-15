PAC raises reservations over Cabinet's criticism

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised serious reservations over the federal Cabinet's criticism on the role of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). A sub-committee of PAC held a meeting under Convener Sherry Rehman on Thursday. The committee raised reservations over the dissatisfaction shown in recently held Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Convener committee Sherry Rehman said that the Cabinet had levelled allegations against the working of the PAC and the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), which was result of the PAC decision to take up audit of performance of the present government.

She demanded that the Cabinet should explain its position why it had raised incorrect allegations against the PAC and the AGP. She said the PAC was only a constitutional body for the accountability of the government departments.

She said the PAC had recovered Rs4.4 billion in the last two years and the size of this amount was more than the amount recovered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"The committee will counter all the government's attempt to amend its role."

