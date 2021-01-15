ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Jan 15, 2021
Pakistan

PCP certifies 19 non-profit organisations

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) has approved certification of 19 non-profit organisations. According to the details, PCP, which is authorised by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to certify nonprofits in Pakistan, has granted certification to 19 organisations.

This will benefit them to become eligible for securing international grants and funds for relief efforts and human development in the country. The 19 organisations approved for certification in PCP 99th panel meeting include: Joint Efforts for Community Uplift to Prevail (JECUP), Lahore; Khilari Foundation, Rawalpindi; Hemophilia Patients Welfare Society, Rawalpindi; Taarey Zameen Par Trust, Multan; Society for Sustainable Development, Peshawar; Frontier Foundation Welfare Services, Peshawar; Khanewal Education Trust, Khanewal; Network for Human and Social Development, Rawalpindi; Rising Sun Education and Welfare Society; Lahore Mental Health Association; Damen Support Programme; Sangtani Women Rural Development Organisation; Participatory Welfare Services (PWS), Layyah; The Patients Behbud Society for AKUH, Karachi; Kashf Foundation; The Kidney Centre Postgraduate Training Institute, Karachi; Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Peshawar; Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation, Karachi and Bahria Foundation, Karachi.

PCP certification is entirely a voluntary process involving an objective evaluation against predetermined standards in areas of governance systems, regulatory and policy frameworks, taxation, financial management and transparent program delivery. PCP Executive Director, states: "Certified organisations are entitled to receive income tax benefits from Federal Board of Revenue, being incumbent upon the issuance of certification of good governance."

In all, PCP has certified more than 1200 organisations across Pakistan. During the year 2019-20, a total of 234 organisations were granted certification, whereas 37 applications were rejected for failing to fulfil the rudimentary requirements. The whole process of certification does not compromise on quality of evaluation due to which NACTA also places PCP certified organisations in the category of safe charities.

