Jan 15, 2021
Pakistan

SHC summons SBC DG in a fire laws related case

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday summoned director general (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBC) in a case pertaining to fire laws in the province.

According to written order of a division bench, counsel for the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) submitted that thirty (30) fire tenders were sent for repairing out of which six (06) have already been made functional and before the end of this month ten (10) more fire tenders will be repaired and handed over to the KMC.

Abdul Sattar Hakro, assistant commissioner (Revenue) representing the Commissioner Office, Karachi also produced a copy of minutes of meeting dated 13.01.2021 convened by the divisional task force constituted under the directions of the court in this case, wherein certain matters were taken up and the Assistant Commissioner assured court that the compliance report in terms of the minutes of meeting will also be submitted on the next date.

The KMC counsel submitted that after completing the fleet of 30 fire tenders of KMC and inclusion of 50 more allocated by the federal government there would be acute shortage of staff; he, therefore, suggested that directions may be issued to Local Government secretary for initiating recruitment process.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) submitted that this matter was also taken up in the meeting of task force and he will also communicate this order to Secretary Local Government for necessary action.

Court stated that in the order dated 08.12.2020, focal person of SBCA appeared and stated that some amendments are required in their regulations for the purpose of granting NoC and he had further assured us that DG SBCA will also meet with the Focal Person of Civil Defence Department for discussing the possibility of amendment in the Regulations.

On this statement, court stated we directed DG SBCA to convene a meeting and submit the progress report. We had further directed that chief fire officer shall also be invited in the meeting for his input.

Shahid Masroor, deputy controller / focal person of Civil Defence Department, who was present during the hearing, submitted that he visited twice SBCA to meet the DG but he was not present in the office nor any notice or agenda was ever received for meeting. CFO Mubin Ahmed also submitted that he was also never called to attend any meeting by the DG SBCA.

Court observed that neither any progress report has been filed nor the focal person of SBCA was present to apprise the court for the latest development. Court adjourning the hearing till January 26, issued notice to the DG SBCA to appear in person on the next date of hearing and submit the progress report.



