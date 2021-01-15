ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Pakistan

Uzair Baloch acquittal: Opposition accuses Sindh govt of 'weak' prosecution

Recorder Report Updated 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Opposition on Thursday blamed the Sindh government for a 'weak' prosecution behind the release of gang-war leader Uzair Baloch but the treasury attributed his exoneration to the judges' verdict.

"A weak prosecution led to Uzair Baloch's release," Arsalan Taj of the PTI spoke out at the Sindh Assembly session through his call attention notice, saying notorious police officer, Rao Anwar also escaped the justice due to poor handling of murder cases against him.

However, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh disregarded the opposition views and shrugged off the impression that the Sindh government had any hand in Uzair Baloch's release.

"They (opposition) give every issue an angle of politics. This allegation is not true that every case (in courts) gets dismissed because of (weak) prosecutions," he told the house.

A case is filed on the basis of an FIR, and executed through witnesses while honorable judges give the verdict, he remarked.

Another call attention notice came from Shahnawaz Jadoon of PTI, who sought help for poor family with four deaf kids in Keamari, saying that the government should step up to provide the education, as special children.

Imtiaz Shaikh supported his call and asked the concerned department to see this case of deaf kids as well.

Ismail Rahoo told the legislature that there is security threat to fruits and vegetables market and requested to the provincial government to place a police station there. Replying at the questions and answers session, he said the fruits and vegetables market has its committee which takes care of it altogether.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

