Uzair Baloch acquittal: Opposition accuses Sindh govt of 'weak' prosecution

KARACHI: Opposition on Thursday blamed the Sindh government for a 'weak' prosecution behind the release of gang-war leader Uzair Baloch but the treasury attributed his exoneration to the judges' verdict.

"A weak prosecution led to Uzair Baloch's release," Arsalan Taj of the PTI spoke out at the Sindh Assembly session through his call attention notice, saying notorious police officer, Rao Anwar also escaped the justice due to poor handling of murder cases against him.

However, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh disregarded the opposition views and shrugged off the impression that the Sindh government had any hand in Uzair Baloch's release.

"They (opposition) give every issue an angle of politics. This allegation is not true that every case (in courts) gets dismissed because of (weak) prosecutions," he told the house.

A case is filed on the basis of an FIR, and executed through witnesses while honorable judges give the verdict, he remarked.

Another call attention notice came from Shahnawaz Jadoon of PTI, who sought help for poor family with four deaf kids in Keamari, saying that the government should step up to provide the education, as special children.

Imtiaz Shaikh supported his call and asked the concerned department to see this case of deaf kids as well.

Ismail Rahoo told the legislature that there is security threat to fruits and vegetables market and requested to the provincial government to place a police station there. Replying at the questions and answers session, he said the fruits and vegetables market has its committee which takes care of it altogether.

