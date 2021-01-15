Qureshi welcomes debate on Kashmir in British Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the debate on Kashmir in the British Parliament, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the community is finally breaking its silence over the worst Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Qureshi termed this as a victory of Pakistan's foreign policy, saying that the entire world is now acknowledging the concerns Pakistan has been expressing at every global platform with regards to situation in Kashmir and the Indian illegal steps.

He said that the British Parliament has started debate on Indian atrocities and more than dozen British parliamentarians, including ministers, participated in the discussion.

"The British Parliament, known as the "Mother of Parliaments", has begun debating Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir," he said, adding that now the British parliamentarians are saying that India has snatched the fundamental rights of Kashmiris under the garb of draconian laws.

He added that Pakistan has been saying since day one that India was misleading the world on the grave situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that Kashmir issue is an internationally-recognised dispute that has long been on the UN Security Council's agenda.

He added that millions of Kashmiris also expect that voices will also be raised against Indian atrocities from all democratic platforms across the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The foreign minister pointed out that the EU DisinfoLab has recently exposed India's malicious propaganda against Pakistan by using fake NGOs and media outlets. Qureshi said that the new US administration with Joe Biden is taking office after January 20, adding that Democrats have always raised voice for the protection of human rights.

