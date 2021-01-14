MOSCOW: Russia may continue taxing wheat exports in the new marketing season, which starts on July 1, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a letter from the agriculture ministry to the Russian Union of Grain Exporters.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is trying to stabilise domestic food prices with the wheat export levy as well as a grain export quota and a series of other measures after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation.