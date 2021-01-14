Markets
Russia may continue taxing wheat exports in the new marketing season
- Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is trying to stabilise domestic food prices with the wheat export levy as well as a grain export quota and a series of other measures after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation.
14 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia may continue taxing wheat exports in the new marketing season, which starts on July 1, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a letter from the agriculture ministry to the Russian Union of Grain Exporters.
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is trying to stabilise domestic food prices with the wheat export levy as well as a grain export quota and a series of other measures after President Vladimir Putin criticised the impact of excessive inflation.
Appointment of legal counsel: Indian Govt not serious in Kulbhushan Jadhav's matters: IHC CJ
Russia may continue taxing wheat exports in the new marketing season
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC
Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence
Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
Read more stories
Comments