ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ireland could lose 2bn euros a year under global tax deal

  • Ireland, which took in 11.8 billion euros in corporate tax last year, has been accused by rivals of unfairly using tax policy to attract multinationals, which employ around 10% of the Irish workforce.
  • A deal could reduce Ireland's corporate tax take by between 800 million and 2 billion euros.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

DUBLIN: Ireland's annual corporate tax revenues could fall by up to 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) per year if "very big changes" are agreed to the global tax architecture, but such a hit is not imminent, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

Ireland, which took in 11.8 billion euros in corporate tax last year, has been accused by rivals of unfairly using tax policy to attract multinationals, which employ around 10% of the Irish workforce. Ireland, which levies a low corporate tax rate of 12.5%, says it has taken advantage of fair tax competition.

Donohoe said he believed agreement on global rules on corporate taxation would be reached soon by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), "though it might take a little longer than some are indicating".

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz this week said his biggest policy goal with the administration of incoming US President Joseph Biden was to reach an OECD agreement by the summer.

A deal could reduce Ireland's corporate tax take by between 800 million and 2 billion euros, Donohoe told journalists, but said such a hit would happen over a number of years.

Ireland has resisted calls for a radical or unilateral changes to corporate tax policies by the European Union or its member states, saying this could lead to trade tensions with the United States.

Donohoe said any move from the European Union was likely to focus on the taxation of digital services.

Olaf Scholz Ireland global tax deal corporate tax revenues

Ireland could lose 2bn euros a year under global tax deal

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters