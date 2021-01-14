ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Pakistan

Govt won’t stop PDM to protest before ECP office: Sheikh Rashid

  • Sheikh Rashid said the anti-government drive of PDM will have no effect on government as public support is with Imran Khan.
PPI 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the government will not stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from their protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

He was addressing a news conference here on Thursday along with Ministers Shibli Faraz, Farogh Naseem, Fawad Chaudhry and Pervez Khatak.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the anti-government drive of PDM will have no effect on PTI government as public support is with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed hope that PDM will not disrupt the peace by taking law in their hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said protest is fundamental right but it should be as per the provisions of law.

He said Supreme Court's verdict in Faiz Abad sit-in case suggests that protests shouldn't be taken place anywhere. Information Minister Shibli Faraz appealed the opposition parties to provide proof and evidences of rigging in the elections instead of blaming national institutions. He said they should follow legal proceedings of the Election Commission.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said protests of PDM are aimed at creating chaos in the country.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad PDM ECP

