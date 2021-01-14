ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
PSX loses 102 points to close at 45,989 points

  • As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 239 sustained losses.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 102.61 points, with negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 45,989.35, points against 46,091.96 points on the last working day.

A total 620,746,268 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 845,282,198 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.811 billion against Rs26.826 billion previous day.

As many as 437 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 239 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 57,531,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.72, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 45,688,500 and price per share of Rs4.27 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 25,893,000 and price per share of Rs26.18.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs98.98 per share, closing at Rs3198.98 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs42.98 per share, closing at Rs1650.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs104.37 per share, closing at Rs6630.63 Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs68 per share closing at Rs9782.

