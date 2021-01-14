ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
25 deaths, 767 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 2,655,241 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 131,825 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.
APP 14 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The COVID-19 claimed another 25 lives whereas 767 new cases were reported on Thursday in the province.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 147,292 while total deaths had been recorded 4,348.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 476 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Kasur, six in Sheikhupura, seven in Nankana Sahib, 22 in Rawalpindi,18 in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, six in Gujranwala, 20 in Sialkot, 11 in Narowal, 17 in Gujrat, 59 in Faisalabad, nine in Toba Tek Singh, 10 in Chineot,10 in Sargodha, 16 in Multan, two in Vehari, seven in Khanewal, 14 in Muzaffargarh, six in Dera Ghazi Khan, 20 in Rahimyar Khan,one in Rajanpur, four in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, two in Pakpatan, one in Okara and 11 cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,655,241 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 131,825 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients as 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen and 440 occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 were spare so far. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

