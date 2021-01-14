SC rejects acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal of a life sentence accused Muhammad Khalid Iqbal.

A trial court awarded capital punishment to Khalid Iqbal over murder of Waqas in Bahawalnagar in 2010. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. The accused had challenged the LHC judgement in the Supreme Court.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and maintained the Lahore High Court's verdict.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said that the accused was found guilty of murder and the high court had announced a correct decision.