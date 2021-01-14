Pakistan
Shibli asks PML-N, PPP to submit evidence of election fraud in ECP
- He asked PML-N and PPP leaders to bring the details and documents of the party accounts as the scrutiny committee of the ECP had asked them.
14 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) to submit evidence regarding alleged election fraud in the Election Commission of Pakistan, besides holding protest rallies.
He was addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here.
He also asked the PML-N and PPP leaders to bring the details and documents of the party accounts as the scrutiny committee of the ECP had asked them to provide the details several times in the foreign funding case.
Appointment of legal counsel: Indian Govt not serious in Kulbhushan Jadhav's matters: IHC CJ
Shibli asks PML-N, PPP to submit evidence of election fraud in ECP
Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence
Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice
IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman
China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts
Moody’s too sees slow recovery
WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches
CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment
Read more stories
Comments