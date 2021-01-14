Serbia's central bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged

BELGRADE: Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.00 percent on Thursday.

All 10 dealers and traders polled by Reuters this week and last, said the bank would keep the main rate unchanged.

The bank said in a statement its Executive Board concluded development of the Covid19 pandemic and its effect on domestic economy will be the main challenge in the coming period.

"That is why providing further support for revitalization of our economy, maintaining production levels and employment will be in the focus of economic policy makers," it said.