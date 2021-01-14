ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU grain supply tension may ease next season, but prices to stay high

  • Despite wheat and maize stocks in Europe returning to more comfortable levels than in 2020/21, we anticipate that prices will remain high.
  • For soft wheat, production in the EU's 27 countries is expected to rise to 129.7 million tonnes this year, up 9% from last year's weather-hit crop.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

PARIS: Tight grain supplies in the European Union should be replenished next season by an improved harvest, but prices could remain high as Chinese demand keeps the global surplus limited, French analyst firm Strategie Grains said.

European wheat futures soared this week to seven-year highs as reduced US supply forecasts and Russian plans to curb grain exports fuelled concern about dwindling global availability.

"Despite wheat and maize stocks in Europe returning to more comfortable levels than in 2020/21, we anticipate that prices will remain high," Strategie Grains said in a monthly report.

"For marketing year 2021/22, we forecast that the global inventories of barley and maize will shrink - assuming that China's import requirements remain high."

For soft wheat, production in the EU's 27 countries is expected to rise to 129.7 million tonnes this year, up 9% from last year's weather-hit crop.

The rebound in production should outstrip an expected recovery in EU demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases, allowing the bloc's wheat inventories to expand in 2021/22 from very low levels in the current season, it said.

Maize supplies could also be bolstered if main EU supplier Ukraine recovers from last year's drought-hit harvest, it said.

Global wheat and maize production was also expected to rise next season, but maize and barley stocks could shrink due to strong Chinese imports of animal feed grains, it added.

European Union Grain prices grain exports grain supplies

EU grain supply tension may ease next season, but prices to stay high

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters