Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19

British Tennis star Andy Murray has tested positive for novel coronavirus but still hopes to compete in the Australian Open next month.

The former world No.1 is reportedly in good health and isolating at his residence in Surrey.

The three-time Major champion had been due to fly down to Australia this week to complete a two-week quarantine Down Under before the first Grand Slam of the season on February 8.

The-33-year-old is understood to be keen to still play in Melbourne but now faces a race against time to arrive in Australia in time to complete the quarantine.

Murray has not played an ATP Tour match since last October.

He had planned to return to action at the Delray Beach Open last week but pulled out just days after announcing he had received a wildcard.