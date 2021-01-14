IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained Pakistan Television (PTV) board Chairman Naeem Bukhari from discharging his official duties, local media reported on Thursday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave the restraining order on a petition challenging Bukhari’s appointment as chairman of the PTV board and acting managing director of the state-run television.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that the Supreme Court’s judgement regarding the PTV is on record. A summary was sent to the federal cabinet for Bukhari’s appointment without taking into account the SC verdict, he noted.

Minallah inquired about the reasons for easing the age limit, upon which the ministry’s representative replied that “we have written that Naeem Bukhari is qualified for the post and has a lot of experience whereas we also sent a summary on November 13 [2020] and another on November 26 [2020].”

Justice Minallah remarked that neither the cabinet had made any decision on age relaxation nor was the correct summary sent.

The court referred the matter to the cabinet to make an appropriate decision in this regard and stopped Naeem Bukhari from discharging his responsibilities as the PTV chairman till the decision is made.

In December 2020, the IHC issued a notice to the federal government over the appointment of Bukhari as PTV board and managing director of the state-run television.

Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah presided over the hearing of the petition of citizen Arsalan Farrukh through his counsel wherein he pleaded that Bukhari’s appointment was not according to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.