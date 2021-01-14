Sports
Australia team to play India in fourth test
- 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.
14 Jan 2021
MELBOURNE: Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed the following 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.
Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
