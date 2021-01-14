ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Australia team to play India in fourth test

  • 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed the following 11 to play India in the fourth and final test in Brisbane starting Friday.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

