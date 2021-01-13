ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Quetta over delay in development project

  • He said Quetta development package would be proved as a significant milestone for the development of city.
APP 13 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan ordered the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry against former Commissioner Quetta for unnecessary delay in implementation of Sariab Road Quetta construction project.

While chairing a meeting, the chief minister also expressed his displeasure over the delay in implementation of projects under Quetta Development Package and the division of construction of Usta-Mohammad Road into ten sections. He also ordered Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to conduct inquiry against officials concerned including Ex-Commissioner Quetta over delaying the projects.

The chief minister said funds of government and time had been wasted due to unnecessary delays of projects, adding, the action would be taken against those responsible. The public confidence would be lost due to such negligence in the duties of officials which was not acceptable.

He said the people of Quetta have high expectations from the Quetta package and this project was important for the beauty of city and the provision of civic amenities to the citizen.

The CM also instructed the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) and P&D's Project Director to take effective steps for micro level management by implementing successful mechanisms for the implementation of Quetta Development Package project.

He said Quetta development package would be proved as a significant milestone for the development of city.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the projects process by the project director Commissioner Quetta in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Livestock Matha Khan, CMIT Chairman Haider Ali Shakwa, Balochistan Chief Secretary Capt. (Retd) Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Sabur Kakar, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Asfandyar Baloch, Secretary Finance Pasand Khan Buledi, Secretary Roads Saleem Awan, Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DG Anti-Corruption and other officials concerned.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan

Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Quetta over delay in development project

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters